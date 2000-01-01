Take me to the river
On a perfect fall day with the Tippecanoe River as a backdrop, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce held Riverfest at the Winamac Town Park. There were things to do for the entire family, from crafts, games and face painting. Attendees sampled chili from the cook-off contenders and were treated to live music from Izaiah Darr. The evening concluded with a Halloween-lighted parade.
