Talks of Mammoth Solar tax abatement forges ahead despite litigation

Despite ongoing litigation with Mammoth Solar, the Pulaski County Council and the Pulaski County Commissioners were able to discuss matters around the solar company's request for a 100% tax abatement during a joint session on the evening of Monday, Aug. 9. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer provided an overview of the economic development agreement that goes in tandem with the proposed tax abatement that the county council may or may not approve in the near future. He said the first resolution on that matter was up for the council's approval the same night. Both Origer and Tankersley concluded that the tax abatement would allow for more entities in the county to have the opportunity to share the revenue. Some examples that were discussed included that revenue could be applied to the debt of both the courthouse and justice center projects as well as other entities in the community. A negotiations committee was established, consisting of Attorney Kevin Tankersley, Nathan Origer, Chuck Mellon, Adam Loehmer, and Mike Tiede.