Tankersley resigns as county attorney after 14 years

It was announced that Kevin Tankersley will be resigning as county attorney during a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 7. Commissioner president Chuck Mellon read from his resignation letter, which stated that he would be resigning as county attorney, effective as of Dec. 31. The 90 day notice will allow the county time to find a new attorney and to give them time to work with Tankersley so he can catch them up to speed on ongoing matters and to ensure a smooth transition. Tankersley has served as Pulaski County attorney for the past 14 years and has worked with 16 prior county commissioner board members and many more on the county council.