Targeting Absenteeism: West Central holds candid conversation on student absences

The West Central school board had an open conversation about the changes to both schools' student attendance policies and how to better communicate those guidelines to students and parents. Elementary principal Mike Carlson said that when revising the attendance policies, they looked at several area school policies to get an idea on wording, in an effort to make things more clear. He explained to the board that the policy states that a parent can call in up to six times a semester if their student is sick and won't be at school. After six times, a doctor's note is required. Along with other updates, middle and high school assistant principal Michael Slys also chimed in with their updated attendance policy. Per the new policy, planned absences will be denied to students who have problems with excessive absenteeism, tardies, any unexcused absences during the current school year or poor grades. If students miss more than the allowable school days, they may also be put on a restricted list for school field trips.