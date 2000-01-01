Technology acceptable use policy approved at West Central

As this school year nears to a close West Central is already making preparations for next year. During a regular meeting on Thursday, May 5 the West Central school board took action on a technology acceptable use policy, math textbook adoption and on a needed welding shop HVAC replacement. In regards to a technology acceptable use policy, Superintendent Dan Zylstra explained that a committee was formed at the beginning of the year and they discussed several matters regarding the policy, particularly in adding language on proper use and how to handle damaged student devices. The policy gives more clarity to parents, clearly mapping out the approximate charges for particular kinds of damage to devices.