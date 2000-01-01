Tennis court will stay at park

The main Winamac park will continue to have a tennis court after discussion with the community.

Winamac Parks and Recreation Board members met for a regular meeting on Oct. 1 to discuss the parks but also decide if the tennis court would be eliminated or moved to a new spot. The conversation of eliminating the court or moving it to a new location happened at the Sept. 3 meeting. During the meeting several people approached the board about making the tennis court into two permanent pickleball courts. There are currently two pickleball courts in the same area as the tennis court.

Boardman Jon Chapman said during the meeting on Oct. 1 that the courts have removable nets but he would like to have two more removable pickleball nets which would mean more holes have to be drilled. He suggested that when the pickleball players need additional courts they can remove the tennis net and replace it with the pickleball nets.

No official vote was taken but it appears that the board members were in agreement with the compromise.