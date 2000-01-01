Tentative cost estimates received for courthouse project

Approximate cost estimates for the courthouse renovation project were revealed at a recent joint county council and commissioners meeting on Oct. 10. Since Tonn and Blank Construction received the specifications for the schematic design, they were able to submit updated cost estimates. The estimated construction cost for the renovation is $7.9 million and the total project cost currently sits at $9.7 million. Actual construction for the renovation project is estimated to take between nine months and one year. Origer said that the most substantial line items in the budget are for masonry, windows and the HVAC system.