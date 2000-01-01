Home / News / Thank you veterans: Local vets learn about available resources
John Robb from BrightPoint and Marsha Reimbold from the Pulaski Health Care Center and Parkview Haven set up informational booths at the seminar.

Thank you veterans: Local vets learn about available resources

Megan Galbreath

Local veterans enjoyed an afternoon of community and learning about what resources are available to them at Pulaski County Human Services' annual veteran seminar on Thursday, Dec. 29. The seminar featured information tables from organizations such as Brightpoint and the Pulaski Health Care Center. Attendants also enjoyed a hot lunch.

