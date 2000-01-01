There’s no place like home

There were no ruby slippers in sight, but the Community Foundation of Pulaski County (CFPC) has officially been transported "home." CFPC hosted an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 to welcome the community to their new office at 221 North Monticello Street in Winamac. The event featured snacks, door prizes and opportunities to discuss what residents may be interested in seeing in the community with board members and staff. A short ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted at 5:30 p.m. by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. CFPC is also planning to partner with Boy Scout Troop #229 to build a "little library" outside of the office.