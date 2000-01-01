They are ‘better together’

They say good things come in twos and that is the case with Don and Lynn Darda. The couple was recently honored with the H.J. Halleck Community Service Award for their outstanding dedication and commitment to serving the community. The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's annual H.J. Halleck Award banquet took place on Thursday, April 24, at the Winamac VFW Post #1728.

Both Don and Lynn have been invested in community efforts for many years. Together, they have been involved with organizations such as the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, Winamac Tree Committee, Psi Iota Xi, the Pulaski County Tribe and Winamac Main Street and have volunteered with the Panhandle Pathway, Eastern Pulaski Elementary School, Riverfest and the Winamac Drama Department.

They've also had a hand in several public art pieces throughout the county in Star City, Monterey, Medaryville and Winamac. The first of which was the quilt painting along US 35 across from Tippy's. They have helped beautify many spaces in Winamac, including painting playground equipment and caring for plants around the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge. Both career educators, Don and Lynn have also worked as teachers for a combined 50 years.