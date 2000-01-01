They came, they ‘thaw,’ they conquered

Although there was no snow and mild temperatures this year for the 37th annual Snowball Auction and Golf Scramble at Pond View Golf Course, groups still enjoyed a day full of fun and golf on Saturday, Feb. 25. Both the auction and golf scramble raised a record $41,500 this year. All funds raised will benefit Pulaski County and surrounding areas. The traveling polar bear stuffed animal, "Snowball," sold for $6,000 to Bonnell Grain Handling.