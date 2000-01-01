Home / News / They came, they ‘thaw,’ they conquered
By: 
Megan Galbreath

Although there was no snow and mild temperatures this year for the 37th annual Snowball Auction and Golf Scramble at Pond View Golf Course, groups still enjoyed a day full of fun and golf on Saturday, Feb. 25. Both the auction and golf scramble raised a record $41,500 this year. All funds raised will benefit Pulaski County and surrounding areas. The traveling polar bear stuffed animal, "Snowball," sold for $6,000 to Bonnell Grain Handling.

