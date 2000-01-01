Third annual tractor fest ‘bigger and better than ever’

The third annual P.J. Gilsinger and Company Tractor Fest was quite the success, attracting John Deere and tractor enthusiasts to the small community of Pulaski once again. It's estimated that between 150 and 200 people came to the fest on Saturday - significant growth from last year's turnout. Festival host Paul Gilsinger informed that 18 individuals brought in their favorite pre-1971 or lawn and garden John Deere tractors to show off at the festival - and there was quite a variety. Tractors came from Pulaski, Starke, Cass and Howard counties.