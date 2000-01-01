Third time’s a charm for Ploss

“Did this just happen?” asked Rachel Ploss as she was crowned the 2018 Miss Pulaski County on Sunday night. “I’m so in shock.”

Ploss, who was also named the Miss People’s Choice, kept her composure as she accepted the crown, sash and flowers while all the time she was not believing her dreams just came true.

Ploss, who is the daughter of Tony and Patti Ploss, said she admired Alyssa (Garnett) Burns who was Miss Pulaski County in 2013 and Miss Indiana State Fair in 2014. Burns babysat Ploss.

This is the third year that Ploss has been a part of the pageant. She was the first runner-up and Miss People’s Choice in 2017 and was a contestant in 2016.

Although she has been part of the pageant for the last three years, she said the interviews were the toughest part.

Ploss was also named 4-H Royalty for the fair this year. This is not the first time in Pulaski County fair history that a 4-H Royalty has been named Miss Pulaski County. The most recent occurrence was in 2005 when Bailey (Hoover) Medley was named both 4-H Royalty and Miss Pulaski County. In 2006, she was named Miss Indiana State Fair.

Regan Culp, who is the daughter of Dan and Melissa Culp, was named the first runner-up, while Erica Gualajara, daughter of Flavio and Yesenia Gualajara, was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality.

