Home / News / Three candidates file to fill ballot vacancies

Three candidates file to fill ballot vacancies

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Three candidates recently filed to fill ballot vacancies on the general election ticket in November. The deadline to file to fill these empty spots was noon on Tuesday, July 5, in the Pulaski County Clerk's office. According to county clerk JoLynn Behny, Robert M. "Bob" Keller (I) filed for County Council District 3, Jasmine N. Bolen (D) filed for White Post Township trustee and Leander J. Hoover (R) filed for Van Buren Township advisory board.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here