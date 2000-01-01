Three candidates file to fill ballot vacancies

Three candidates recently filed to fill ballot vacancies on the general election ticket in November. The deadline to file to fill these empty spots was noon on Tuesday, July 5, in the Pulaski County Clerk's office. According to county clerk JoLynn Behny, Robert M. "Bob" Keller (I) filed for County Council District 3, Jasmine N. Bolen (D) filed for White Post Township trustee and Leander J. Hoover (R) filed for Van Buren Township advisory board.