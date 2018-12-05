Three cases filed regarding fatality accident

Three court cases have been filed in regards to the fatality accident that claimed the life of a Winamac Community Middle School student.

As of Dec. 27, three cases were filed regarding the fatality accident that happened on Dec. 5 on U.S. 31, north of Argos. Two of the cases are complaints for damages while the third is a wrongful death lawsuit.

The cases occurred after a Winamac Community Middle School bus was hit on the left rear side where Owen Abbott, 13, was sitting. Abbott was killed when a Freightliner straight truck hit the bus. The bus had stopped at a set of railroad tracks, as required by law, and as it began to accelerate it was hit. Zane Bell, 14, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend and other students sustained minor injuries.

The semi was driven by Tylor Perry, 26, of Camby. The cause of the accident has not been released by police and Perry has not been arrested or cited in connection with the crash. Perry was driving the semi for National Construction Rentals. The lawsuits alleged Perry failed to obey the traffic stop-arm on the bus and failed to yield the right-of-way.

In all the cases, the plaintiffs ask for a jury trial.