Three county offices to move as soon as possible

Pulaski County Commissioners approved on Monday that three county offices will be moving as soon as the space is available.

With concerns about the basement of the courthouse being an unsafe health environment, county commissioners approved to move the surveyor’s office and the assessor’s office out of the basement. When the vote to move the offices was made, during a recent joint session, the decision as to where the new offices will go had not been made.

During a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday morning, commissioner Jerry Locke made a motion to move the information technology (IT) department to the highway department building and move the surveyor’s office to the east annex building. A motion was also made to move the assessor’s office to the commissioners’ room as a temporary move. Locke’s motions were approved.

In regards to moving the assessor’s office, some upgrades will have to be done to the commissioners’ room first including installing additional telephone and cable lines.

Because the commissioners’ room will be used by the assessor’s office, the meetings that are held in the commissioners’ room such as the commissioners, council, drainage and board of zoning appeals, will be held at the highway department. Locke checked the schedule for the highway department meeting room and it appears that the schedule is free.