Three Pulaski County townships change districts

Every decade after a census is taken, the Indiana General Assembly is legally required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate. According to the new state representatives map, Tippecanoe, Harrison and Van Buren townships in Pulaski County will now be a part of District 17, while the remainder of the county remains in District 16. Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny confirmed that the state's redistricting will not have any impact on local races, such as county council or commissioner races.