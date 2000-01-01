Three Winamac athletes to become Hall of Fame inductees

The Winamac Athletic Council is proud to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The three new members will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, Jan. 25, when the Winamac Warriors host the West Central Trojans.

The induction ceremony will begin after the boys’ junior varsity game, which starts at 6 p.m.

Each person was nominated and then voted on by the Hall of Fame Council. Each inductee will receive a plaque while an identical plaque will displayed in the Athletic Hall of Fame trophy case.

The Winamac Athletic Department would like to invite the community to attend the game to congratulate and honor the Winamac Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The inductees for the Class of 2019 are Jenny (Norrick) Quasebarth, Louis “Guy” Rugg and Jeff Burger.