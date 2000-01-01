Time capsule to be buried in Veterans Memorial Park

Greg Henry, a project lead for the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Project, was present at the April 4 Winamac Parks Board meeting to propose burying a vault with information about World War I, World War II veterans and beyond. He said that the book of information is fairly large, but it will fit in the waterproof vault, which measures 12x12x12. It will also contain information about the bridge lighting dedication, the project and information about the bridge dating back to when it was built. Henry advised that the vault has already been purchased. What is not purchased yet is a bronze plaque with a description, to be placed wherever the vault is buried. Town manager and parks board member Brad Zellers said that he did not have a problem with burying the vault, but is cautious about putting it near the bridge due to the threat of flooding. Board member Steve Miller said that he thinks it might be a good idea to bury it at the Veterans Memorial Park. A motion of approval passed. Parks manager Aaron Spanley, Brad Zellers and Greg Henry will get together to determine the precise location within the park.