Tips to help you grow, for new entrepreneurs or family finances

This is sponsored content.

Small businesses are the backbone of our rural communities. Whether you're a new entrepreneur or running your families' long-standng company, these tips can help you grow.

Provide good service. It's easier than ever to differentiate yourself by simply treating your customers right.

Network. Suppliers, other small business owners, community leaders - connections will lead to referrals.

Know your business. Understanding your clients' needs, setting goals and measuring performance are crucial to ongoing success. Don't put them on the backburner.

If your business growth will require financing, be sure to follow these tips.

Plan ahead. Knowing how much you will need and when you will need it ensures you won't end up in a pinch.

Don't short yourself. It is good to be cautious with debt, but being short on cash can put your operations in a pinch or stifle growth opportunities.

Rate isn't everything. Loan terms, repayment options and collateral requirements vary by lender. Know your options and ask questions.

You are not in this alone. As a locally-owned bank, we have a stake in our community's vitality - largely measured by the success of our small businesses. Lean on your trusted advisers for advice, support and encouragement.