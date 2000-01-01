Tomahawk stays with Winamac

It’s Week 7 of the high school football season and coaches would like to think most of the team’s mistakes are in the rear view mirrors. Friday night in Francesville the first half between the Trojans and visiting Winamac Warriors looked more like a scrimmage than an actual football game. The two teams’ combined for nine penalties totaling 100 yards, four fumbles and three interceptions.

Winamac had several chances to bury the Trojans early only to fail. West Central was given a new life to make a game of it and they failed. Winamac got better as the game wore on and took over the second half winning the battle for the tomahawk 37-14.

The Trojans will be on the road Friday night taking on the Frontier Falcons in a Midwest Conference showdown. Last season the Trojans’ only win came against the Falcons 38-24. Frontier leads the series 17-13.

Winamac will be back in the friendly confines of Roudebush Field hosting the 1-6 Caston Comets.