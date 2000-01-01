Town cleans up community pool area

The Town of Winamac is working to clean up the pool area at the Community Wellness Center of Winamac. The town put a large amount of sand in the pool in the past but the pool still held water where mosquitoes were breeding and cattails were growing. Sand will completely fill the pool, and the diving board, lifeguard chairs and ladder will be removed. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers said the pool will not be sealed up and the dirt can easily be removed.