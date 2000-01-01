Town council gives go-ahead for Monterey Days festival

The Monterey Days festival committee attended the Monterey Town Council regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 12 to ask permission to once again close off downtown Monterey for this year’s festival. The committee comes to the town board every year to ask permission and to advise the town of the festival's activities. Committee members advised that Service Sanitation will provide restrooms and handwashing stations and LAP Waste will provide trash pickup. Edwina Guffey from the Pulaski County Health Department and Indiana State Fire Marshal Alvin Fry will be coming on Aug. 29 to do inspections. Certificates of insurance have been provided to the town council as well. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29 and will be set off from private property.