Town council hears about pause on bridge repairs, passes additional appropriations

The Winamac Town Council not only passed additional appropriations, but they also heard about a slight delay on the Memorial Swinging Bridge repairs at a special meeting on Oct. 27. First, the town council held a discussion and public hearing on the proposed additional appropriations for the current year. The appropriations totaled $303,304. They included $19,000 for Special Cemetery - Services and Charges, $141,000 for EDIT - Capital Overlay, $11,864 for Park - Miscellaneous and $15,000 for Park - Tree Maintenance, $2,500 for Public Safety - Police Investigative, $62,200 for the Park Gift Fund, $1,740 for Fireworks and $50,000 for INDOT - Downtown Sidewalk and Lights. As for the swinging bridge repairs, town manager Brad Zellers said that the repairs are currently paused because the construction workers were putting the wrong size boards on the bridge. The boards were supposed to be a half an inch thicker than the ones they were originally putting on. Zellers said he is optimistic that they will work through the issues soon.