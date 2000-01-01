Town council hears about proposed tax abatement, CDC restructuring

Several matters came before the Winamac Town Council at their January meeting at the beginning of the month, including a tax abatement for Standard Properties Inc. and Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer's proposed restructuring of the CDC. First, Origer explained that Standard Properties is looking to build an additional warehouse and manufacturing space for the two sister companies that rent from Standard Properties to expand their operations. The build is expected to create six new employment positions with an average annual salary of $50,000. The investment is just under $400,000. The town council unanimously approved Resolution #2 of 2023, authorizing the adoption of a property tax abatement for Standard Properties' building project. Secondly, Origer addressed the proposed restructuring of the CDC office. The restructuring would change the make up of the board to give them access to those tools as well as break down the current 15 member board to smaller groups of three, five or seven. One will be a redevelopment commission and the other will be an economic development commission (EDC). Origer brought up that there is a Winamac Economic Development Commission, even though it has been dormant for many years. He added that the town will still have a seat on the board. The council ultimately made and passed a motion to disband the Winamac Economic Development Commission.