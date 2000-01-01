Town council hires Campbell as new marshal
Amber L. Tomlinson
The Winamac Town Council hired Tyler Campbell as the new town marshal on Monday.
Campbell has been with the department since 2015. He was a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department before that.
Campbell replaces town marshal Mike Buchanan who was working on an interim basis. Buchanan retired in 2018 but was asked to come back for a short time to help stabilize the department after town marshal Mark Hoffman resigned.
