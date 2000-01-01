Town council learns state of the downtown sidewalks

Francesville town employee Walter Craig gave a state of the downtown sidewalks address and the status was not a fair one.

Craig recently spent time measuring the sidewalks in front of each of the downtown buildings. They were sectioned or labeled by what business they are in front of. He noted the condition of the sidewalks and the curb to the council, during a regular meeting on Aug. 21.

He said a number of the sidewalks are aged and have large cracks. Some of the sidewalks were rated as bad and did not have a curb. Other places were good but have some cracks.

Councilman Kyle Trent said he would like to see a points value system created when an inventory of the sidewalks is completed, so it is a fair system. His hope is that the points would indicate which area is the worst and why that area of sidewalk might be repaired before another area.

Craig said he will work on creating a point system.