Town fireworks see price hike, town council approves Memorial day donations

The Winamac Town Council made the decision at a regular meeting on Monday, May 9 to donate to both the American Legion and the VFW for the purchase of flags for Memorial Day. The council unanimously passed a motion to donate $500 to the VFW and $250 to the American Legion to help with the purchase of flags this year. The town council was also informed by town manager Brad Zellers that the fireworks for this year's July 4 show have went up significantly in price. Last year, he advised that the town spent $5,750 on fireworks, but this year the town will have to spend $7,500 for the same display. The council agreed to keep the show the same as it was last year and they advised they have enough money budgeted to pay the increased cost.