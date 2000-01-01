Town of Francesville discusses new trash contract

The Francesville Town Council awarded the town's trash contract to On Point Waste Services at their meeting last month. The town discussed details of the switch at a regular meeting on Sept. 4. Starting Friday, Dec. 27, the town of Francesville will be officially switching over to On Point and that day will be the final trash pickup for Republic. All Republic Services cans must be out in front of homes and businesses on the 27th to be picked up. On Point will be dropping off the new cans that day. Residents are only allowed one trash can at their property and if more than one can is set out with On Point, it will not be dumped. If the Republic trash cans are not returned, residents can possibly receive a fine from the company. Residential properties are allowed one trash can and businesses are allowed two trash cans.