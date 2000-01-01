Town of Francesville introduced to Bottlebrush Solar

Matt Muller, Senior Associate of Renewable Development at Invenergy, gave the Francesville Town Council a brief overview of potential solar project Bottlebrush Solar during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Muller explained that Invenergy is currently in the process of getting a county permit to start the project. Bottlebrush Solar is expected to be a 200 megawatt capacity project, covering about 1,500 acres. By the end of the year, he said a map of the project would be submitted to the county per the requirements of the permitting process and that a map could be made available to the town of Francesville too. Muller stated that no facilities will be within two miles of the town of Francesville, so Invenergy will not be asking for approval or review from the town.