Town of Francesville to look into annexing town park
By:
Megan Galbreath
The Francesville Town Council passed a motion to look into annexing the town park during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2. This item has been brought up for discussion at several past meetings, but has been tabled for more information. Councilwoman Sydney Disinger explained Wednesday that the desire for annexation is so the town could create a park board. She would like town attorney Justin Schramm to look into it first.
