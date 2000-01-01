Town of Francesville seeks park board members

The Town of Francesville is currently gauging interest in potential park board members. Discussion on this and the board’s coming formation was heard during a regular meeting on Oct. 1. These topics were touched on briefly at last month’s meeting as well. The conversation started as Harvey Gutwein said he is interested in the park and expressed the need for repairs on the park’s tennis and pickleball courts. He had some follow-up questions regarding the annexation of the park and the park board. Councilwoman Sydney Disinger replied that town attorney Justin Schramm stated at their previous meeting that it will be the town's decision whether they want people only from the incorporated part of town or if the seats will be open to people in the unincorporated area as well. Disinger added that, if they choose, they can have political party stipulations as well. Disinger said the town is still in the process of getting finalization information from clerk-treasurer Joelyn Flotow on the finishing touches of the park annexation before they move forward with forming the park board.