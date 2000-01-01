Town of Francesville working to fix water problems

The Francesville Town Council discussed the ongoing issues with the sulfur levels in the town water during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Dustin Standish, owner of Standish Consulting LLC, was present at the meeting to join in on the conversation. The town of Francesville has been experiencing issues with higher levels of sulfur in their water for the past month or so. There are no present concerns for the public's health, though. Standish explained that the town has several things going on with its water. He said that he thinks the right system was put in at the time, but the current system has lived well past its life expectancy. He highlighted that it also does not have approved water treatment media and has an undersized blower that does not have a proper air filter. Standish added that seismic testing and blasting at the quarry could also be contributing factors. The town and Standish Consulting have been working hard to try to fix the issue in the meantime, but it will not be resolved quickly.