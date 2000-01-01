Home / News / Town hall canceled amid threats against county leaders

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“Any statement wishing harm or death on citizens in this county is immoral and will be taken seriously by the sheriff’s department. I have witnessed local disagreements over public policy spiraling into a more serious and dangerous area,” Sheriff Chris Schramm stated in a press release provided to the Pulaski County Journal. “These disputes must be handled in a professional manner and without threats or wishes of injury to anyone. My office will be vigilant in making sure that the citizens of this community feel free to express their concerns in the public forum without fear or threat or retribution.”

The town hall that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 6 was canceled due to concerns with an email that was sent to several elected officials on Friday, Sept. 5. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the email stated that certain elected officials would be injured or killed in a car accident. When concerns were raised, the Sheriff's Office consulted with some of the concerned parties and the Indiana State Police. Further consultation with the Pulaski County Prosecutor's Office will be made, but the initial determination of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is that the statement did not rise to the level of criminal act. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that any threatening statements will be taken seriously by the department.

