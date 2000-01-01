Town hall canceled amid threats against county leaders

The town hall that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 6 was canceled due to concerns with an email that was sent to several elected officials on Friday, Sept. 5. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the email stated that certain elected officials would be injured or killed in a car accident. When concerns were raised, the Sheriff's Office consulted with some of the concerned parties and the Indiana State Police. Further consultation with the Pulaski County Prosecutor's Office will be made, but the initial determination of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is that the statement did not rise to the level of criminal act. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that any threatening statements will be taken seriously by the department.