Town of Medaryville adopts COVID-19 policy, paid leave

The Medaryville Town Council adopted a COVID-19 policy and paid leave for town employees or elected officials who test positive for COVID-19 during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Ordinance 2023-08-01 adopts the general standards put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 as well as the recommended isolation guidelines and precautions. The policy says that individuals can return to work after five days of isolation as long as they are fever free and symptoms are continuing to improve or if the employee has been released by a medical doctor if they were experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms extending beyond the five day threshold.