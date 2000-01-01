Town of Medaryville decides on water, wastewater operation consultant

The Medaryville Town Council passed a motion to go with Standish Consulting LLC for their water and wastewater operations at a regular meeting on Feb. 16. Town council president Art Conley started the conversation informing that maintenance supervisor Keith Hauptli is no longer working for the town, taking his water certification with him. He said in the meantime, they have been getting some help from Francesville. President Conley said because they are currently operating without a certified operator, for the time being they will need to hire a company to do that work so they can be in compliance. After some discussion, president Conley made a motion to go with Standish Consulting LLC for water and wastewater consulting for $36,000 annually. MCO, who they have used for a long time, would do the same work for up to $69,000. The motion passed.