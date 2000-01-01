Town of Medaryville discusses location for T-ball field

The Medaryville Town Council had a conversation about putting in a T-ball and practice field for the West Central Youth League during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Town council president Steven Foust said he was recently approached by the league about the matter and that they have already staked out where they would ideally like to put the field near the ball diamond. He explained that there is a buried gas line about a foot from where the league wants to put home plate and third base. Foust said he feels that is too close to the line. Vice president Ashlee Salyer suggested that they reach back out to the league and ask if they can remeasure and restake a new area.