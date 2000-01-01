Town of Medaryville discusses Recovery Café contribution

Community Foundation of Pulaski County Executive Director Leeann Wright and Recovery Café of Pulaski County Executive Director Brandon Williams have been making their rounds to each town in the county to inform about the Recovery Café. The Medaryville Town Council discussed potentially contributing financially to the café during a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Similar to the information that was given to the Monterey Town Council in early December, Wright and Williams explained that the café is a volunteer based non-profit that strives to create a safe, welcoming place for those struggling with mental health issues, substance misuse and those currently needing a group to help them stay on course for their recovery goals.