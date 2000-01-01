Town of Medaryville discusses sunscreen, animal waste stations

The Pulaski County Health Department will be aiding the town of Medaryville in putting up sunscreen units at the town park and the ball diamond this summer. The units will be motion activated and will have 400 pumps on each one. The health department will be providing the sunscreen and the batteries as long as the town monitors them. The units come at no cost to the town. The town is also looking into putting up animal waste stations around town as well. The stations will have signs stating that owners are responsible for cleanup after their animals as well as bags for them to use. The upkeep on the station will be minimal – they will just have to ensure that they are being replenished with hand sanitizer and bags.