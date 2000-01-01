Town of Medaryville looks to do rate study in new year

The Medaryville Town Council recently decided to table action on doing a wastewater rate study until January 2025. At a regular meeting on July 17, President Steven Foust said that Baker Tilly is proposing to do a rate study to see if the town needs to raise their rates or not. The last rate study for the town of Medaryville was conducted 20 years ago, in 2004. Clerk-treasurer Stacy Conley commented that she was concerned about doing a rate study right now with the wastewater project currently going on. She said that she didn't think a rate study would be feasible at this time.