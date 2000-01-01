Town of Monterey contributes to new town sign
By:
Megan Galbreath
The Monterey Town Council agreed to contribute money towards a new town sign during a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9. President Doug Denton said that the sign on the corner of SR 17 and SR 110 is starting to get worn out and needs to be replaced. The new sign is a community project of the Monterey Lions Club. The town council agreed to put $200 towards the new sign.
