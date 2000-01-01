Town of Monterey discusses changing weed ordinance
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
Monterey Town Council members discussed changing a town ordinance regarding nuisances as an overgrown yard is causing a hazard.
Councilman Jim Fleury asked the council, during a regular meeting on Aug. 11, how many inches the weeds or grass can be before they send a letter to the property owners.
The ordinance states 12 inches. Clerk-treasurer Linda McCune said the weeds are probably already more than 12 inches high.
It was suggested that a letter be sent to the property owner.
