Town of Monterey discusses changing weed ordinance

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Monterey Town Council members discussed changing a town ordinance regarding nuisances as an overgrown yard is causing a hazard. 
Councilman Jim Fleury asked the council, during a regular meeting on Aug. 11, how many inches the weeds or grass can be before they send a letter to the property owners. 
The ordinance states 12 inches. Clerk-treasurer Linda McCune said the weeds are probably already more than 12 inches high. 
It was suggested that a letter be sent to the property owner.

