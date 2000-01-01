Town of Monterey makes needed technology updates

The Town of Monterey is in the process of updating its computers and security cameras in an attempt to keep up with the ever-changing technological times. Board member Josh Stacy advised at a board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 that he recently installed a new computer and tower in the clerk-treasurer's office and is currently working on setting up the new system for the security cameras. He said that thanks to an external hard drive, they were able to recover their data. All of the town’s needed programs were also successfully set up.