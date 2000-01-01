Town of Monterey to renew wastewater CD

With an upwards vote from all Monterey Town Council members at a regular meeting on Nov. 14, the town will renew its wastewater CD. President Doug Denton explained that the CD is a safety net on the rural development payment loan. It was set to expire the following day. He said they typically have a 12 month CD. With a motion to do so, he said he will go to the bank and get either a 12 month CD or whatever is available at the best rate. It passed unanimously.