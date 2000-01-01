Town park sees increase in vandalism, pickleball court to be re-coated

During a regular parks board meeting on Thursday, May 5 the board received the parks manager report from Aaron Spanley, who advised that the park is experiencing issues again with an increase in vandalism. Spanley advised that one of the picnic table seats will have to be replaced as someone snapped the bench in half, and there has been an increase in misuse of the port-a-pots. Also, Spanley mentioned that park clean up after baseball and softball games was going well for about a week, but recently things have returned to their old ways. Jon Chapman stated that they are already prepared for the re-filling of the cracks, as he has purchased the re-coating product and squeegees. He stated he was coming before the board to ask if he could be reimbursed for the items that he bought. His request was approved. The re-coat would last approximately four to five years, but could last longer with continued upkeep.