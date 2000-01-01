Town to see less funding due to LIT levy freeze

Winamac Town Council members are preparing for a decrease in funds for 2018, as the town recently received less money from the local income tax funds.

On Monday, June 5 during a regular town council meeting, Winamac Clerk-Treasurer Melanie Berger said funds from the county regarding the local income tax (LIT) are about $5,000 less than what has been received in the past. The local income tax is received by the county and distributed to the towns, townships and libraries.

Berger said she is researching why it was less and if the decrease in funds will continue. As part of her research, she contacted the department of local government finance (DLGF).

The town will only receive about $88,000 in LIT revenue.

Berger said she is still researching the issue and will try to have a better explanation of what is happening at the meeting next month.