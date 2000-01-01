Town of Winamac accepts bid for new fire truck

Since the bid was reviewed and was found to be complete, the Winamac Town Council officially approved the custom pumper bid from the Alexis Fire Equipment Company in the amount of $684,905. In November, the town had received a bid for a commercial pumper and a custom pumper from the company. During that meeting, the town council heard input from Winamac firemen about which one they would prefer and those in attendance highlighted that they liked the increased safety features on the custom pumper. The bid then was taken under advisement to ensure that it was complete and so town attorney Justin Schramm could review the contract. At the Dec. 11 meeting, town manager Brad Zellers reminded that the town committed $250,000 to go towards the pumper. He said that he is going to try to get a grant to pay up to $50,000 as well. As for a timeline, Zellers said that they are on track to receive the truck no sooner than 2025.