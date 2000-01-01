Town of Winamac agrees to new zoning

The Winamac Town Council has agreed to become unified with the county when it comes to zoning issues.

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer has spoken to the council in the past about merging with the county in regards to zoning ordinances. The towns of Winamac and Francesville had different zoning ordinances at the time the county adopted a new one.

On Dec. 12 during a regular meeting, Winamac Town Council members approved the zoning change.

“You will not be getting rid of your jurisdiction,” Origer said. “It will be your own ordinance.”

The council first approved to repeal the current zoning ordinance and any amendments that were made since 1994.

They then adopted the current Unified Zoning Ordinance which is what the county has adopted.

A new zoning map was also approved. Origer said changes to the map included renaming some of the zoning areas.

A new fee schedule will also need to be approved as part of the process but it does not appear that the town wants to increase any fees.

The new zoning ordinance will become effective on Jan. 1, 2017.

Councilman Dan Vanaman was absent from the meeting.