Town of Winamac approves 2025 salary ordinances

The Winamac Town Council approved salaries for 2025 in three separate ordinances during a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 11. The 2025 salaries were approved in individual ordinances due to some council members needing to abstain so they do not violate nepotism laws. Town attorney Justin Schramm explained that this is common in small towns and is out of an abundance of caution. He said that nepotism is also potentially a criminal offense. It goes beyond just the town getting in trouble, the person who votes on it knowingly could be charged with a misdemeanor.