Town of Winamac approves creation of K-9 fund

The Winamac Town Council recently approved an ordinance that would create a police K-9 donation fund, even though the program is still only a possibility at this point in time. During a regular town council meeting on Dec. 8, Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber brought Ordinance #22 of 2025, an ordinance establishing the town of Winamac police K-9 donation fund, to the town board for their consideration. Chief Eber explained that Officer Aaron Coppernoll has expressed interest in getting a K-9 for the town to use. He wants to raise funds to help cover the cost for the dog. He said they've started getting donations from businesses and from people in town. They need a place to put those checks just for the K-9 fund. President Tom Murray clarified that they do not have enough money to get a K-9 yet, this is just simply an ordinance to set up a fund for them to put donations into for only that purpose, possibly, in the future. Councilman Larry Weaver asked what would happen if the town council decides that they do not want the police department to have a K-9. Chief Eber said they will cross that bridge when they get to it, but according to the last time they have spoken about this, it was stated that as long as the town was not paying for it, it would be okay. Vice President Alvin Parish said that the sheriff’s office has one K-9 right now. He asked Eber if it would necessary for the town to have one.